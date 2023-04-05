IPL 2023: RCB star batter Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been dealt with a huge blow in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Their star batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the entire season. He was earlier reported to be missing only the first half of the season and the management was hopeful that he would be available at some stage.
