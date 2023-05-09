Top Trending Videos

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Fantasy Team And Head-To-Head Stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) to host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 54 of IPL 2023 on 9th May at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After 10 games each, both teams have occupied 10 points each. With a better net run rate, RCB are placed better in the fifth spot whereas MI are in the sixth position. The middle of the Points table is stacked closely with most of the teams standing with 10 points. A win here will be very crucial for both teams in their way to success.

Published: May 9, 2023 9:02 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

