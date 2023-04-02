Home

IPL 2023: RCB’s all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga not available for big clash against MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore to miss their spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga for few matches in IPL. Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the first two matches in IPL 2023 due to his natioanl duties. He is on national duty with Sri Lanka, who are touring New Zealand.

