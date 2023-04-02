Home

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma and Jofra Archer to miss opening game against RCB?

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher has confirmed that Rohit Sharma will lead MI in their IPL 2023 opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (April 2). Earlier, it was reported that Rohit Sharma may miss the match against RCB due to poor health.

