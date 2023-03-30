Home

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma’s Amazing Answer To Will Dhoni Retire After This Season

In a pre-season press conference of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma had a sharp reply to the question of Dhoni's retirement. "I've been hearing for the last 2-3 years that this is going to be MS Dhoni's last season. I think he is fit enough to play a few more seasons," the Indian skipper said.

