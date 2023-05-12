ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023, RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as RR crush KKR by 9 wickets

IPL 2023, RR vs KKR: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as RR crush KKR by 9 wickets

IPL 2023, KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls and Yuzvendra Chahal picked 4 for 25 as Rajasthan Royals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. RR who now have 12 points from 12 matches, are No.3 in the IPL 2023 points table.

Published: May 12, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

IPL 2023, KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls and Yuzvendra Chahal picked 4 for 25 as Rajasthan Royals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. RR who now have 12 points from 12 matches, are No.3 in the IPL 2023 points table.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics