IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Fantasy XI and head-to-head records you need to know

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday (April 19). While RR registered a win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match, LSG were defeated by Punjab Kings (PBKS) by two wickets.

