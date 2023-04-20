Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Wins By 10 runs, Hand Rajasthan Reality Check In Low-Scoring Encounter

IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Wins By 10 runs, Hand Rajasthan Reality Check In Low-Scoring Encounter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) handed Rajasthan Royals (RR) a reality check as they secured a 10-run win in the IPL 2023 clash in Jaipur. Chasing a moderate 155, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal maintained a cautious approach but put Rajasthan in a strong position with a 87-run stand for the opening wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) handed Rajasthan Royals (RR) a reality check as they secured a 10-run win in the IPL 2023 clash in Jaipur. Chasing a moderate 155, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal maintained a cautious approach but put Rajasthan in a strong position with a 87-run stand for the opening wicket.