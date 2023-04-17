GT VS RR Sanju Samson creates history in IPL, became the first Indian batsman to do so – Watch Video
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has made a big record in the history of IPL. Sanju joined the list of batsmen who hit 6 or more sixes in an IPL innings for the most number of times.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has made a big record in the history of IPL. Sanju joined the list of batsmen who hit 6 or more sixes in an IPL innings for the most number of times. has become the first Indian batsman to do so. Sanju Samson helped his team win by playing a brilliant innings. he scored 60 runs in 32 balls while batting at a strike rate of 187.50.
