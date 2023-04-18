Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: Saurav Ganguly Ignores Virat Kohli in unseen video amid Raging rumours of Rift

IPL 2023: Saurav Ganguly Ignores Virat Kohli in unseen video amid Raging rumours of Rift

The video has again highlighted the rift between the two ahead of the CSK vs RCB clash. It completely shows that all is not well between Ganguly and Kohli and in another instance the right handed batter gave more clarity to this split after he unfollowed Saurav Ganguly on Instagram

Published: April 18, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

The video has again highlighted the rift between the two ahead of the CSK vs RCB clash. It completely shows that all is not well between Ganguly and Kohli and in another instance the right handed batter gave more clarity to this split after he unfollowed Saurav Ganguly on Instagram

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 18, 2023 3:53 PM IST