Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli dance to tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli dance to tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan

It was a perfect homecoming for Kolkata Knight Riders. Their passionate fans had to wait for close to four years to watch them live at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the team brought their A-game to the table to thoroughly entertain them in an IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore

It was a perfect homecoming for Kolkata Knight Riders. Their passionate fans had to wait for close to four years to watch them live at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the team brought their A-game to the table to thoroughly entertain them in an IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore