IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Becomes Second Batter Ever To Claim Massive IPL Feat

Dhawan held his own while wickets continued to tumble on the other end, and he finished on 99 off 66 deliveries with the help of 12 fours and five sixes. In the process, Dhawan became the second batter ever in history to bat with all his other teammates during a single IPL innings.

