IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL 2023 and WTC final; to undergo back surgery

India batter Shreyas Iyer will undergo surgery on his injured back and will therefore miss the entire 2023 IPL, and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

