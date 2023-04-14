Top Trending Videos

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma star as GT beat PBKS

Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, chased down 154 against Punjab Kings for their third victory of the 2023 Indian Premier League. Shubman Gill scripted a fine victory for GT with a terrific half-century after Mohit Sharma had picked up 2 for 18 off his 4 overs.

Published: April 14, 2023 9:18 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: April 14, 2023 9:18 AM IST