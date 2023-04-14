IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma star as GT beat PBKS
Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, chased down 154 against Punjab Kings for their third victory of the 2023 Indian Premier League. Shubman Gill scripted a fine victory for GT with a terrific half-century after Mohit Sharma had picked up 2 for 18 off his 4 overs.
