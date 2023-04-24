Top Trending Videos

IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Fantasy XI And Head-To-Head Records

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to return to their winning ways when they host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, April 24 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Published: April 24, 2023 9:04 AM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to return to their winning ways when they host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, April 24 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 24, 2023 9:04 AM IST