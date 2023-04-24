IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Fantasy XI And Head-To-Head Records
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to return to their winning ways when they host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, April 24 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to return to their winning ways when they host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, April 24 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrates After RCB Beat RR In Bengaluru | Watch Video
- 'Whatever Dhoni Speaks, People Drop Everything To Listen'- Ajinkya Rahane Hails MS After CSK Beat KKR
- IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's Flying Kiss To Anushka Sharma Wins Hearts During RCB VS RR Tie | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.