IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Asks MS Dhoni To Sign His Shirt After CSK vs KKR
In an emotional moment, Sunil Gavaskar asks MS Dhoni to sign his shirt. Sunil Gavaskar walked towards Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni to take his autograph. After the CSK vs KKR match, players from both sides were taking a lap of the Chepauk when Gavaskar went to Dhoni and asked him to sign his shirt.
