ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Asks MS Dhoni To Sign His Shirt After CSK vs KKR

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Asks MS Dhoni To Sign His Shirt After CSK vs KKR

In an emotional moment, Sunil Gavaskar asks MS Dhoni to sign his shirt. Sunil Gavaskar walked towards Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni to take his autograph. After the CSK vs KKR match, players from both sides were taking a lap of the Chepauk when Gavaskar went to Dhoni and asked him to sign his shirt.

Published: May 16, 2023 4:11 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

In an emotional moment, Sunil Gavaskar asks MS Dhoni to sign his shirt. Sunil Gavaskar walked towards Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni to take his autograph. After the CSK vs KKR match, players from both sides were taking a lap of the Chepauk when Gavaskar went to Dhoni and asked him to sign his shirt.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics