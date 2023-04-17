Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023: These records can be broken in RCB vs CSK fixture; know all about them | CSK vs RCB |

IPL 2023: These records can be broken in RCB vs CSK fixture; know all about them | CSK vs RCB |

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and captain Faf du Plessis has said that they will bowl first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. RCB are currently seventh in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from four matches, with two wins and two defeats. They have had an erratic campaign and began their season with a eight-wicket victory vs Mumbai Indians and crashed to back-to-back defeats vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and captain Faf du Plessis has said that they will bowl first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. RCB are currently seventh in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from four matches, with two wins and two defeats. They have had an erratic campaign and began their season with a eight-wicket victory vs Mumbai Indians and crashed to back-to-back defeats vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.