IPL 2023: Tim Cook enjoys KKR vs DC match with Sonam Kapoor after Apple Saket launch

IPL 2023:Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted watching an IPL match with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. The match is between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Post inaugurating the second Apple store in India, Tim Cook was seen enjoying the most interesting IPL match.

