IPL 2023: Urvashi Rautela Drops Cryptic Post, Deletes After Backlash From Pant Fans

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who often stays in the news for her droolworthy photos and videos, recently attended the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL match in the national capital. The actor was seen dropped a cryptic post about a 'broken heart'.

