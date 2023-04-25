Home

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli And RCB Fined Heavily For Code of Conduct Breach In IPL

Since it was RCB's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh while each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute (Harshal Patel), has been fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

