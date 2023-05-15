ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Shares Special Moment With Yashasvi Jaiswal After RCB Defeats RR

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Shares Special Moment With Yashasvi Jaiswal After RCB Defeats RR

Before the start of the IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Sunday, a clip of Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal was shown, indicating that the Rajasthan Royals star is looking to complete a fabulous season by taking the team to the playoffs while the former RCB star, playing his 16th IPL season, remains in search for a maiden trophy.

Published: May 15, 2023 2:23 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Before the start of the IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Sunday, a clip of Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal was shown, indicating that the Rajasthan Royals star is looking to complete a fabulous season by taking the team to the playoffs while the former RCB star, playing his 16th IPL season, remains in search for a maiden trophy.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics