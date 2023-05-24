Home

IPL 2023: What Are The Areas Of Concern For RCB That Knocked Them Out Of The IPL League Stage?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a thrilling encounter in the final group stage of Tata IPL 2023. With the result, RCB got knocked out of Tata IPL 2023 as they finished sixth, while GT finished the group stage on the top of the Points Table. Also, Mumbai Indians have qualified for the Playoffs and are set to face the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator.

