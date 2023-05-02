Top Trending Videos

IPL 2023: Who is Naveen-ul-Haq? LSG player who had a heated fight with Virat Kohli during RCB vs LSG

Naveen-ul-Haq is a 23-year-old right arm medium pacer for LSG and plays for Afghanistan in international cricket. The youngster made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2016 when a 17-year-old and hasn't played since 2021.

Published: May 2, 2023 3:43 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: May 2, 2023 3:43 PM IST