Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2023: Why BCCI Asked Delhi Capitals To Avoid Rishabh Pant Jersey Gesture?

IPL 2023: Why BCCI Asked Delhi Capitals To Avoid Rishabh Pant Jersey Gesture?

Injured Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant is likely to watch the team's first home game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands. He might also sit in the dug-out if the franchise can secure requisite permission from the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

Injured Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant is likely to watch the team’s first home game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands. He might also sit in the dug-out if the franchise can secure requisite permission from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).