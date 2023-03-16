Home

IPL 2023: Will Chennai Become Super Kings Again?

For the first time since 2019, the cash-rich league will return to its original home and away format.

New Delhi: One of the team that enjoys huge fan following around the country is MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and after having a forgetful season last year the Men in Yellow will be eager to make a superb comeback this year in front of Chennai supporters. The biggest strength of CSK over all these years has been their fans and so when this time the team will play in front of them, one can expect them to roar back and vie for the top prize once again.

CSK has won IPL title four times, reached finals on 9 occasions and 11 times featured in playoffs out of the total 13 seasons they competed in.