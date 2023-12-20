Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2024 Auction : Ashish Nehra reveals why Mitchell Starc Record became the most expensive player

IPL 2024 Auction : Ashish Nehra reveals why Mitchell Starc Record became the most expensive player

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra believes the massive price that Kolkata Knight Riders paid to bag the services of ...

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra believes the massive price that Kolkata Knight Riders paid to bag the services of Mitchell Starc in the IPL 2024 auction is completely justified for a player like him.

KKR break the bank for Starc

The Knight Riders and Titans were locked in a two-way bidding war for the Australia pacer, who finally went for ₹24.75 crore to the two-time champions co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

GT backed out at the last moment with ₹24.25 crore being their final bid which the Knight Riders bettered by adding another ₹25 lakh to Starc’s price.

Starc becomes highest paid IPL cricketer

The 33-year-old, who has only played two seasons in the IPL and last featured in the league in 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, returned with a bang and became the most expensive player in the history of the auction.

#ipl2024 #ipl2024auction

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/