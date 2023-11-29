Home

IPL 2024 Auction: Jasprit Bumrah all set to leave Mumbai Indians & join RCB?

Jasprit Bumrah's latest social media activity has raised questions about his future with Mumbai Indians. While Hardik Pandya homecoming to Mumbai ...

Jasprit Bumrah’s latest social media activity has raised questions about his future with Mumbai Indians.

While Hardik Pandya homecoming to Mumbai Indians was a shocker. Ex Gujarat Titan captain has moved to Mumbai.

With the transfer window still open, there is a chance for further trades ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Fans have spotted the latest activity of Jasprit Bumrah and are speculating whether the Indian pacer will stay with Mumbai Indians or not.

As per Bumrah’s twitter profile, the player has stopped following Mumbai Indians. With this, questions are raised about whether he will be wearing the Blue of Mumbai in the IPL 2024.

There are reports that Bumrah will be joining Royal Challengers Bangalore and has already started following them on social media but let me correct you there this is totally not true.

Bumrah doesn’t follow any teams on his social media, as MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh are among the names whom he follows.

Although a section of fans have already come to the conclusion that Jasprit Bumrah is leaving, there is no concrete evidence of his dismissal from the five-time IPL champions.

But things may have taken a turn for Bumrah at Mumbai Indians. It is being rumoured that the Indian pacer was in line to become the next Mumbai Indians captain, but Hardik Pandya’s arrival definitely blocks that route.

Bumrah shared a post on his Instagram profile on Tuesday which further heated the discussion. The player wrote ‘Silence is sometimes the best answer’, which got fans speculating if it was related to the Mumbai Indians’ captaincy.

Do let us know in the ocmment section below, which side do you pick MI or RCB?

