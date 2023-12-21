Home

IPL 2024 Auction: Mumbai Indians full squad and Playing 11 | Rohit Sharma | Hardik Pandya

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Mumbai Indians added a total of eight new players to its squad.

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Mumbai Indians added a total of eight new players to its squad.

The franchise, which will be led by Hardik Pandya in the upcoming season, focused on building a pace battery around Jasprit Bumrah, and did well to acquire the services of South African pacer Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lanka left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka.

The five-time champion also roped in Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara and India’s Anshul Kamboj as fast bowling back-ups.

MI IPL 2024 probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Piyush Chawla.

MI players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.60 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh).

