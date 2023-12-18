Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2024 Auction: Mumbai Indians’ possible strategy, 5 players they can target, remaining purse

IPL 2024 Auction: Mumbai Indians’ possible strategy, 5 players they can target, remaining purse

Less than a week remains for the IPL 2024 Player Auction to get underway, with the event moving to Dubai ...

Less than a week remains for the IPL 2024 Player Auction to get underway, with the event moving to Dubai this year where it will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, 19 December.

The franchises had already submitted their list of retained and released players on 26 November, and the trading window too has been put on pause since Tuesday, exactly a week before the auction.

The 10 franchises thus, will have readied their plans for the auction and will have an extensive idea of the players they will be targeting before they board their flights for the United Arab Emirates.

Less than a week remains for the IPL 2024 Player Auction to get underway, with the event moving to Dubai this year where it will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, 19 December.

The franchises had already submitted their list of retained and released players on 26 November, and the trading window too has been put on pause since Tuesday, exactly a week before the auction.

The 10 franchises thus, will have readied their plans for the auction and will have an extensive idea of the players they will be targeting before they board their flights for the United Arab Emirates.

#ipl2024 #iplauction2024 #mumbaiindians #hardikpandya #rohitsharma

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/