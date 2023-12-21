IPL 2024 Auction : Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Buys Wrong Player by Mistake, Now explains how!

Home

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) made a blunder during the Indian Premier League 2024 auction by purchasing the 'wrong player'. By ...

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) made a blunder during the Indian Premier League 2024 auction by purchasing the ‘wrong player’. By the time they realised the mistake the bid had already been completed and the auctioneer denied the reversal.

It was the uncapped Indian player, Shashank Singh, whom PBKS mistakenly bought at a base price of Rs 20 lakh after the team seemingly mixed up the name of the player.

Auctioneer Mallika Sagar called out the name of 32-year-old Shashank, who represents Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket.

The uncapped batting all-rounder, who remained unsold in the previous year’s auction after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, found a team for the 2024 IPL as Punjab Kings emerged as the sole bidder for the uncapped all-rounder.

