IPL 2024: Fan Asks MS Dhoni “Can You Join RCB?” Check Out CSK Skipper’s Funny Reply

MS Dhoni is recovering well from his knee surgery and should be ready in a couple of months’ time to hit the nets again. The CSK captain led his side to CSK’s fifth IPL title in IPL 2023, and the IPL 2024 season is very likely to be his last.

While MS Dhoni and CSK have won 5 IPL titles in 14 seasons, RCB and Virat Kohli have not won a single IPL trophy in 16 seasons. Recently, MS Dhoni attended an event where a young RCB fan asked him to join RCB and win them at least one trophy and end their title drought.

A fan asked during the event: “I’ve been a die-hard RCB fan for 16 years and like the way you’ve won five titles for CSK, I want you to come support us and win one trophy for us.”

MS Dhoni praised the RCB team and wished everyone best of the luck for IPL 2024. On the topic of moving to RCB, Dhoni said his and CSK fans wouldn’t feell well about it, evoking laughter and cheers in the room.

