IPL 2024: Here is how RCB can win first IPL title

For the IPL 2024 auction, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a purse available of INR 23.25 Crore. This was, ...

For the IPL 2024 auction, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a purse available of INR 23.25 Crore. This was, however, INR 40.75 crore after they announced their list of retained and released players, but it got reduced by INR 17.5 crore when they traded in Cameron Green from the Mumbai Indians.

RCB have released three big players in Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood before roing in Green.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players retained and released:

Players retained: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Players traded out: Shahbaz Ahmed

Players traded in: Mayank Dagar, Cameron Green

Players released: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul

RCB have failed to win a single trophy while playing all 16 seasons of the IPL. They have reached the IPL final three times but lost in the final all three times.

RCB’s top six looks sorted with Faf, Kohli, Patidar, Maxwell, Green, and Karthik. They have released a number of bowlers and all-rounders, and they will look to rebuild their squad in this category as RCB aim for an IPL title.

