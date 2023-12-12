Home

IPL 2024: Players in Top 3 price brackets, only 3 Indians in Rs 2 crore category

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the full list of players who will go under the hammer in the IPL 2024 auction on December 19 in Dubai. The list was released via the Indian Premier League’s social media channel. World Cup 2023 winners Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins led the 333-player strong list.

A total of 23 players put themselves in the top price bracket of Rs 2 crore. England’s Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett and Adil Rashid put themselves in the top list despite their team’s poor run of form in white-ball cricket.

Two of the biggest emerging talents from World Cup 2023 – Rachin Ravindra and Azmatullah Omarzai kept themselves in the Rs 50 lakh bracket and it is expected that an intense bidding war will take place for the services of the players.

