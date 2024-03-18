IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin asks for ‘help’ from Chennai Super Kings

Home

In a heartfelt message to Chennai Super Kings fans worldwide, star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as a demand ahead of the IPL 2024 season adn what is this demand I am going to tell you in this video.

Hello and welcome to house of champions with Driti, I am Driti Atri and here we are going to talk all about sports.

So Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reached out to Chennai Super kings team and asked for help with tickets for his kids to watch the upcoming IPL season opener between CSK and RCB which is scheduled on March 22nd at MS Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Well in a tweet he wrote Unreal ticket demand for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener at Chepauk. Further he said my kids want to see openeing ceremony and the game.

Even though Ashwin plays for Rajasthan Royal but he has a deep connection with CSK ans more over their captain MS Dhoni, infact last week he expressed his gratitute towards MS, cknowleding his important role in shaping him into the world’s best spin bowlers.

Talking about IPL then let me remind there are just few days left when we will witness the first game of IPL 2024.

However, the BCCI has only announced the schedule for the first 21 matches, due to lok sabah elections 2024.

According to reports, the BCCI is exploring the possibility of organising the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.

Since the elections dates have now been announced, the BCCI could soon announce the dates of the remaining fixtures, and also take on call on the possible venue change.

