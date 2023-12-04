Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to replace MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant set to replace MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful IPL teams. The legendary MS Dhoni has led the franchise in ...

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most successful IPL teams. The legendary MS Dhoni has led the franchise in all seasons and helped CSK lift the IPL trophy 5 times. However, Dhoni is now 41, and only plays the IPL, having retired from all other forms of the game. With his glorious career in the IPL coming to an end, it will be wise to find a successor to Dhoni at CSK.

When we all are wondering who can be an ideal replacemnt for MS Dhoni? Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has named Rishabh Pant as that ideal successor.

In an interaction with JioCinema, Deep Dasgupta said that it would not be a surprise if Rishabh Pant joins CSK by IPL 2025. He also reminded the fact that Pant and Dhoni are very close and spend a lot of time together.

“Don’t be surprised if they get Rishabh Pant by IPL 2025. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are very close.

Obviously, Rishabh adores MS, and MS also likes him very much. They spend a lot of time together. Their connection and Rishabh’s thinking are very similar, considering he is very attacking and positive. He’s always talking about winning and what not,” said Dasgupta.

Pant who has suffered a horrific accident last year on December 30 has not made his comeback yet, it is still uncertain if he will be a part of IPL, Champions Trophy or T20 World Cup.

We hope we see Pant back in action really soon, Till then follow India.com for more updates

#csk #msdhoni #rishabhpant

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/