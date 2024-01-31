Home

Video Gallery

IPL 2024: Rovman Powell’s reacts after sold to RR for 7.4 cr | EXCLUSIVE

IPL 2024: Rovman Powell’s reacts after sold to RR for 7.4 cr | EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with India.com, West Indies captain Rovman Powell opened up about his first reaction after IPL 2024 ...

In an exclusive interview with India.com, West Indies captain Rovman Powell opened up about his first reaction after IPL 2024 auction. Powell became the first player to be sold in the 2024 IPL Auction in Dubai on Tuesday, after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 7.4 crore. RR and Kolkata Knight Riders were locked in a bidding war for Powell.

Trending Now

#rovmanpowell #westindies #budget2024 #budget

You may like to read

The West Indies T20I captain has previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/