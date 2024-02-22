IPL 2024 schedule announced for first 21 games

Home

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: In just a little while, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will unveil the much-awaited schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The IPL 2024’s biggest roadblock was the fact that it is expected to clash with the general elections. Twice has it happened previously, and it led to scattered decisions. The 2009 edition was moved entirely to South Africa, whereas in 2014, the IPL was played in two halves – the first in the UAE and the other back in India. In 2019, the two events did not collide, and hence the IPL, starting March 23, was played entirely in India.

#ipl2024 #msdhoni #csk

