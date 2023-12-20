Home

IPL 2024: Why RCB has the worst bowling attack?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season is underway in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore), Tom Curran (Rs. 1.5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Saurav Chauhan (Rs. 20 lakh).

RCB purse remaining: Rs. 2.85 crore

RCB total player slots available: 0

RCB total overseas player slots available: 0

