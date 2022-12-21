IPL Auction 2023: New Auction Rules, Players Base Price, Purse Value of Each Team Explained – Watch Video

IPL 2023 Mini Auctions: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auctions are all set to make the headlines on December 23, Friday in Kochi as franchises. 10 teams will be taking fighting out at the auctions. In this video we have explained IPL 2023 auctions – time, venue, players, purse remaining with teams, base price of players and the IPL 2023 auction rules. Every franchise’s squad will comprise of atleast 18 players and a maximum of 25 players.

IPL 2023 auction remaining purse value of each team

Mumbai Indians – Rs 20.05 crore (12 slots)

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20.45 crore (9 slots)

Delhi Capitals – Rs 19.45 crore (7 slots)

Gujarat Titans – Rs 19.25 crore (10 slots)

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.05 crore (14 slots)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 23.35 crore (14 slots)

Punjab Kings – Rs 32.2 crore (12 slots)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 8.75 crore (9 slots)

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 13.2 crore (13 slots)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 42.25 crore (17 slots)