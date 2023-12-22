Home

IPL Auction 2024: Gautam Gambhir reveals why KKR paid INR 24.75 crore for Mitchell Starc

Mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, Gautam Gambhir shared his insights on the monumental acquisition of Australia’s Mitchell Starc during the mini-auction. KKR secured Starc’s services with a record bid of INR 24.75 crore, outbidding Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gambhir, speaking to JioCinema, emphasized Starc’s significance as an X-factor for the Knight Riders in the upcoming season.

“He’s a game-changer, no doubt. A player who can bowl well at the beginning, handle pressure in the final overs, and, most importantly, take charge of leading the team’s attack,” he said.Starc, a World Cup 2023 winner, returns to the IPL stage as KKR’s premier bowler. His last auction appearance in 2018 saw him join KKR for INR 9.40 crore. Having also played for RCB, Starc has amassed 34 wickets in 27 IPL matches.

“He will greatly support our two talented domestic bowlers in crucial moments. You need someone to guide them through tough situations, and Starc fulfills that role. It’s not just about his bowling, it’s also about leading the team’s attack and assisting everyone around him. Hence, there will be a cost for it,” he added.

The former KKR captain expressed confidence in the team’s bowling lineup, which includes Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Gus Atkinson, alongside Starc.

