IPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch the auction live in India?

IPL Auction 2024 Live Telecast in India: It’s that time of the year again when all eyes will on the ...

IPL Auction 2024 Live Telecast in India: It’s that time of the year again when all eyes will on the 10 IPL franchises as they rejig and reshuffle their teams for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

The final auction pool will have 333 players with a maximum of 77 slots, including 30 overseas ones, available to all the 10 franchises. 214 Indian players and 119 foreign players have given their names for the auction. Among them, there are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped players.

Coming to the purse left with each team, Gujarat Titans lead the pack with Rs 38.15 crores, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad with Rs 34 crores while Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have Rs 32.7 crores and Rs 31.4 crores in their respective kitties.

Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have Rs 29.1 crores, Rs 28.95 crores and Rs 23.25 crores respectively while Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest available purse with Rs 13.15 crores along with Mumbai Indians who have Rs 17.75 crores and Rajasthan Royals who have Rs 14.5 crores.

