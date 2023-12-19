Home

IPL Auction 2024: RCB Buy West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph for Rs 11.50 Crore

After an initial tug of war between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore ...

After an initial tug of war between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the bidding race for West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph with RCB eventually managing to bag the pacer for Rs 11.50 crore.

The speedster now becomes the fourth most-expensive player of the day at the IPL Auction 2024.

Prior to the IPL 2024 Auction, Alzarri Joseph was released by the Gujarat Titans (GT). He was acquired by the Ahmedabad-based team for Rs 2.4 crore and was instrumental in their 2022 IPL championship. For GT, the Antiguan bowler took 14 wickets in 16 games.

In 2019, Joseph played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as an injury substitute before to his two-year contract with GT. Despite conceding just 12 runs on his debut, he took six wickets in his three matches for MI, going wicketless in two of them.

