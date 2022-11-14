IPL Retention Rules and Criteria For Money Distribution of Retained Players Explained – Watch Video
IPL Auction: Watch video to understand in detail the rules for IPL retention, difference between capped and uncapped players and the money the franchises will have you spare for retaining players.
IPL Retention Rules: The next season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is a few months away but the buzz around the tournament has already started. Preparations for the 16th season of IPL are going on in full swing. The mini auction for IPL 2023 will be held on December 23 in Kochi. Ahead of the auction, BCCI has asked each franchise to provide the list of retained and released players by November 15. Watch video to understand in detail the rules for IPL retention, difference between capped and uncapped players and the money the franchises will have you spare for retaining players.
IPL Retention Rules
A team can retain a maximum of 4 players before the auction.
They can either go for a maximum of 3 Indian players or a maximum of 2 overseas players.
The three Indians retained can all be capped or be uncapped or a mix of both.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.