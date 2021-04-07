IPL Team Captains 2021: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some of the greatest cricketing minds from Indian legends like M. S. Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma to greats like Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist. With the 14th edition of the game starting this April 9, we bring to you the team captains of IPL 2021. Also Read - IPL Winners List : Watch Video to Know The Teams Who Lifted the IPL Cup From 2008-2020

M. S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings

M. S, Dhoni, one of the most successful and influential captains of all times. His association with Chennai Super Kings is well known. Dhoni has captained Chennai to three IPL titles.

Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals

For the Rajasthan Royals stumper-batsman Sanju Samson has been appointed as the captain after regular skipper Steve Smith was released from the side.

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner who captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to its only IPL title in 2016 will be leading the Sunrisers front this year too.

K. L, Rahul, Punjab Kings

K.L Rahul will be leading the Punjab Kings in this edition of the IPL too. This young player, will look to guide his team this year.

Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant will be leading the Delhi Capitals for the 2021 IPL after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled of the season due to an injury.

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians

The most successful captain of the IPL, Rohit Sharma led Mumbai India to five titles. In this new IPL season of 2021, Rohit will be eyeing his 6th win.

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli who owns numerous batting and captaincy records, but his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has failed to lay its hands on the IPL trophy, this year he will be keen to swipe the IPL trophy.

Eoin Morgan, Kolkata Knight Riders

After designated skipper Dinesh Karthik stepped down midway through IPL 2020, Eoin Morgan was handed the charge of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).