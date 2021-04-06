IPL 2021: Indian Premier League, the biggest domestic cricket league which goes back to 2008, has completely changed the dynamics of the cricket game around the world. IPL forced all other countries in starting their own T20 leagues and paved way as a great platform for players to showcase their skills at the highest level. Also Read - Virat Kohli Has a Message For RCB Fans Ahead of IPL 2021 Opener vs MI

For the record, Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL team, having won the tournament five times. While, Chennai Super Kings have lifted the IPL title on three occasions.

With the 14th edition of the game starting this April 9, we bring to you the list of IPL winners of the past seasons in this video.

IPL 2008 Winner: Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2009 Winner: Deccan Chargers

IPL 2010 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2011 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2012 Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2013 Winner: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2014 Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2015 Winner: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2016 Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2017 Winner: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2018 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2019 Winner: Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 Winner: Mumbai Indians

In this 14th season of IPL 2021, it will be a tough fight amongst the teams.

