Top 5 Biggest IPOs Listed in India:
Investors have been waiting for a long time for the LIC IPO. Through this IPO, the government is going to try to raise Rs 21 thousand crore by selling its 3.5 percent stake. The government was earlier going to sell its 5 per cent stake, but it was decided to reduce the size in view of the market conditions. This IPO will open on May 4 and will close on May 9. For this, a price band of Rs 902-949 has been fixed. This will be India’s biggest IPO till date. Watch video to know about the top 5 biggest IPOs in India.Also Read - LIC IPO Live Updates: Policyholders' Portion Fully Subscribed. Here's All You Need To Know Also Read - LIC IPO Opens For Subscription Today: Who Can Buy Share And Who Cannot? 10 Things to Know Also Read - LIC IPO To Open For Subscription Tomorrow; GMP, Price, Key Details You Need To Know