Investors have been waiting for a long time for the LIC IPO. Through this IPO, the government is going to try to raise Rs 21 thousand crore by selling its 3.5 percent stake. The government was earlier going to sell its 5 per cent stake, but it was decided to reduce the size in view of the market conditions. This IPO will open on May 4 and will close on May 9. For this, a price band of Rs 902-949 has been fixed. This will be India’s biggest IPO till date. Watch video to know about the top 5 biggest IPOs in India.