iQOO 9 Series launch : iQOO 9 series is all set to get launched in Indian market soon. The series will comprise of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. Earlier, the company launched the series in China on 5th of January. Both the smartphones come up with latest features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and 120 W fast charging, according the Company’s microsite. iQOO 9 Pro is tipped to featurea 4,700mAh battery in India. Checkout video to know more on this upcoming launch’s expected key features, specs and price in detailAlso Read - Realme GT 2 Pro To Be Launched In India Soon, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specs And Price; Tech Reveal