iQOO Neo 5s Launch : Vivo sub brand iQOO will be launching it's brand new smartphone iQOO Neo 5S China on 20th of December. Ahead of the launch of this new device, company has revealed the specs, designs and features of the phone in it's teaser. The phone will come up with latest features like 48MP whole-punch selfie camera, 66W fast charging support, improved heat dissipation system and will have Snapdragon 888SoC. Checkout our latest video to find out more on this upcoming smartphone.