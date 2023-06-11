Ira Trivedi Mehndi Ceremony: Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Glam Up The Mehndi Function | WATCH

ZEE Sites

Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan graced the Mehndi ceremony of Ira Trivedi. Rajkummar Rao also showed up with wife Patralekha. Check out video. 

Published: June 11, 2023 1:20 PM IST

By Video Desk

Ira Trivedi Mehndi Ceremony: Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are all set to get married on today i.e. June 11. Last night he couple hosted a mehendi ceremony which was attended by big Bollywood celebrities. Celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan graced the Mehndi ceremony. Rajkummar Rao also showed up with wife Patralekha. Check out video.

