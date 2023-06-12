By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ira Trivedi Wedding: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F And Other B-Town Biggies Attend The Lavish Marriage Function
Filmmaker Madhu Mantena has tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi. The couple had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and others snapped at the event.
