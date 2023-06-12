Home

Video Gallery

Ira Trivedi Wedding: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F And Other B-Town Biggies Attend The Lavish Marriage Function

Ira Trivedi Wedding: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F And Other B-Town Biggies Attend The Lavish Marriage Function

Filmmaker Madhu Mantena has tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi. The couple had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and others snapped at the event.

Ira Trivedi wedding: The wedding ceremonies unfurled amid close family and friends and the first pictures from their special day have finally made their way to social media. Filmmaker Madhu Mantena has tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi. The couple had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their closest friends and family. Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and others snapped at the event. Watch the video for more information.